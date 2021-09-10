El Centro remembers lives lost on 9/11

News

First responders gathered at El Centro Regional Medical Center - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) hosted a ceremony in honor of all the lives lost on 9/11.

Paramedics, firefighters, and even police from El Centro attended the ceremony. Representatives participated in a moment of silence and raised the American flag.

Brad Chapin, the Battalion Chief of the El Centro Fire Department, said that he was on a plane when the attack at the World Trade Center happened. "I was actually getting ready to depart on a plane during 9/11," he said.

Chief Chapin said that it is important to never forget 9/11. He says generations to come should always honor those who have fallen and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will give us a look at the ceremony on News 11's Evening Edition Friday at 5 p.m.