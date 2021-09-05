City of Yuma changes trash pickup schedule this week, City Hall closed

News

Residents expected to plan for pickup changes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma made a reminder stating that Yuma City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 and to plan for trash pickups one day late.

The Labor Day holiday will also affect the dates for residential waste collection.

All residents are expected to put their trash out for pickup one day later than they normally would. If a resident's trash is normally collected on Monday, then the resident would have their trash ready on Tuesday instead.

Residential waste collection will continue its normal pickup on Thursday and Friday of that week.