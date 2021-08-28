How to vote in California’s recall election

News

A rundown on voting during the recall election

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom begins Sept. 14, here's how to get your vote in.



All registered voters will receive their ballots by mail and voters may even track its progress up to when it's counted.



In-person polling sites open Sep. 4, with the deadline to register on Aug. 30 and conditional registration up to Election Day. Voters can check their registration and update their registration through these government sites.

The ballot will ask: “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?”



A yes vote will keep Gov. Newsom in office and a no vote is towards keeping him as governor.



The ballot will also ask: “Candidates to succeed GAVIN NEWSOM as Governor if he is recalled:”



46 candidates are listed as potential successors for governor's office.



Write-in candidate are allowed but only if they're filed in by August 31, with an official list to be available by Sept. 3. Gavin Newsom will not be on the list of successors and write-in votes towards him will not be counted.



If more than 50% of voters vote no on the ballot, then Newsom will continue his term until Jan. 2, 2023.



While a vote of yes with 50% or more means that Newsom will be removed from office and the replacement candidate with the most votes will continue his term starting in October - regardless if the successor has majority votes.

A voter is not required to answer both parts of the ballots, either will still be counted even if there wasn't a vote on the first or second part.

There will be election for a four-year term governor in 2022.



