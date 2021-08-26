COVID-19 cases on the rise in Imperial County in kids and teens

News

ICPHD said just in the month of August, Imperial County has seen about 100 positive COVID cases in minors - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Imperial County has shown a high rate of COVID positivity rates in the under 18 age group, according to the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD).

Janette Angulo, Director at ICPHD, said that so far, there have been 100 cases reported with this age group and the month isn’t over.

“In the month of July, we’ve received confirmation for a little over 130 positive cases in 0 to 17 age group,” said Angulo.

When asked why the county is seeing this spike in positive COVID cases, Angulo said there are many things to factors, one being summer activities like big gatherings or travel. She said it’s still hard to tell what the future holds once all schools are back in session.

“For some school’s, it’s too soon to see if it’s in school transmission. What we have seen across California, that many of these cases, whether it’s in student or staff, it’s community transmission,” said Angulo.

With positivity rates up, Brawley High School Superintendent, Simon Canalez, said that they are doing everything they can to ensure student safety.

“The Brawley Union High School District has a universal indoor mask mandate in place for all schools within the district,” he said. “Additional masks are available for any individuals who may not have one or if one is soiled,” said Canalez.

Thursday on 13 On Your Side, Vince Ybarra details what both the superintendent and ICPHD director wants young students to know before going back to school.