Arizona woman arrested in 15-year-old son’s overdose death

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local police confirm they arrested Jamie M. Barrett Wednesday afternoon for one count of Child Abuse, violation of 13-3623A1, class 2 felony and on a $25,000 bond.

This all happened after the Maricopa County Medical Examiner let Chandler Police know Barrett's son died from fentanyl's toxic effects Tuesday.

Medical professionals pronounced Barrett's son dead at a local hospital four months ago. On Saturday morning, April 10, at about a quarter to 9, Chandler Police responded to a call regarding the teen not breathing.

He was reportedly non-responsive and foaming from the mouth.

Barrett told police she believed her son's cannabis vape pens were opioid laced. However, cell phone records reveal Barrett tried to convince him to purchase some fentanyl, even offering the teen a pill.