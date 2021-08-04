One killed, one injured in Heber canal crash

News

CHP still investigating traffic incident that sent two vehicles in the Central Main Canal

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A lot of questions still surround a crash in Heber that killed a Calexico woman, but we are learning more.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) now says the driver of a Jeep Compass was heading east on Willoughby Road when, for some unknown reason, she veered into the path of a northbound Ford F-250 pickup truck. CHP says both vehicles went off the road and wound up in the Central Main Canal at Willoughby and Dogwood Road.

CHP says both drivers were wearing the seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver of the pickup survived with only a cut on the hand. Unfortunately, the driver of the Jeep, a 25-year-old woman from Calexico, was found dead in the canal. CHP has not yet released her identify. Officers say she died of blunt force trauma.

CHP continues to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.