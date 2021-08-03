BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 2 vehicles pulled from canal in Heber

News

No word on number of people inside vehicles - one body found near the scene

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Emergency crews have pulled a second vehicle from a canal in Heber.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary was on the scene when first responders used a front loader to first pull a Jeep SUV from the waters. He was also there when they then pulled out a pickup truck.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary shows us the second vehicle coming out of the canal:

Jawhary was also able to confirm with the California HIghway Patrol that a body had been found floating in the water about a quarter mile west of the crash site. However, investigators have not yet released official details on the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KYMA.com for updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: 5:10 PM

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Emergency workers in Heber pulled a vehicle from canal late Tuesday afternoon.

Scanner traffic indicated the vehicle went into the canal just before four. We have yet to receive official details on what happened, but News 11's Wiley Jawhary arrived at the scene just as emergency workers pulled the what looked like an SUV from the canal:

News 11's Wiley Jawhary give us our first look at the scene in a livestream report:

Jawhary remains on scene and will provide more details as they become confirmed. Stay with KYMA.com for continuing coverage of this developing story.