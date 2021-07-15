A new report shows the majority of drownings involve children under 5-years-old

News

New U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report details accidental drownings during the pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Swimming pools are meant to be a site of relief and a refuge from the summer heat, but often times unsupervised children wander in, and don't come out.

According to the latest report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, (CPSC) there were 397 drownings involving children under the age of 17-years-old in 2020.

The report shows 75% of drownings involved children under the age of 5. According to the CPSC, in cases reported authorities found that 57% were due to poor supervision.

Nikki Flemming with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that those responsible for children should be overly cautious. Flemming recommends using several layers of protection.

Flemming says pools should be surrounded by a four-sided fence at least four-feet tall. The gate should be self-closing and self-locking. It should lock each time someone enters or exits the pool area.

It's also recommended that pool-owners use a warning system, such as a gate or water-motion alarms. Most importantly, parents or caregivers should be ever-vigilant and closely monitor children's activity.

CPSC has launched a campaign to help keep families informed.