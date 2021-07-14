Local students learn about the heart of the matter

News

The Yuma Regional Medical Center hosts its annual medical camp giving students a first hand look into the medical field

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each year Yuma Regional Medical Center hosts its Career Camp. The hospital invites area high school and college students to get an up-close look at the medical field.

During the 5-day camp, students get an inside look at how the hospital operates from admittance to the surgery table. Along the way, they meet the medical professionals who make each department operate.

Special demonstrations are put in place to give students a true hands-on experience. They'll take part in artificial childbirths and be embedded inside the epicenter of a hospital it's emergency services unit

On Tuesday, the students visited the cardiology department. They received a first-hand look at how the heart functions and the methods used to detect clots.

Students were then broken up into different stations, each station focused on a particular tool.

Students were inquisitive and responsive and enjoyed getting to work with their hands. Esperanza Guizar says that the experience thus far has shown her, just much of a difference each person does in the lives of their patients.