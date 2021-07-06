Border Patrol rescues migrants from wilderness region

News

Agents render aid to lost and dehydrated individuals

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol rescued three undocumented persons from heat-related illnesses in two separate instances.

Agents at the El Centro Sector say the first situation happened around 8 Tuesday morning. Agents say they picked up a 41-year-old Mexican National after he crossed the border illegally. They say they noticed signs of dehydration and heat stroke while carrying out a welfare check.

Agents called in El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR), Air and Marine Operations (AMO), Emergency Medical Service (EMS), and Yuma Air Branch for additional help. EMS transported him to the hospital for treatment.

During his evaluation, the man told agents his travel companion was still lost in the desert. Three-hours later, agents located the 42-year-old woman, who is also from Mexico. She was in good health and didn't need medical assistance. Agents say they turned her in for processing, and eventually expulsion from the U.S.

Around the same time, agents encountered yet another migrant need of medical attention. They say the 31-year-old Mexican national also crossed thee border illegally, and he too was suffering from dehydration and heat stroke.