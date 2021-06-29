Skip to Content
A local historian invites the public to see why we celebrate the Fourth of July

Founder and director of the Freedom Library Howard Blitz says the signing of the Declaration of Independence laid the foundation for what we are today

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Before the fireworks and the barbecues, our forefathers laid the foundation for what the United States of America is today. The signing of the Declaration of Independence is by far one of the most important documents in American history.

So, while many are planning to celebrate the holiday in their own way, Howard Blitz wants to offer an addition to your festivities.

Howard Blitz is the founder and director of the Freedom Library. The nonprofit offers classes on government and access to resources.

But, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. the volunteers will give a presentation on the Declaration of Independence and read the document.

Now, those looking to participate can visit the Freedom Library (2035 S. Arizona Avenue). They're also offering the presentation via Zoom for details you can call 928. 920.9187.

