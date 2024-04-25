Skip to Content
News

Protests continue at University of Texas in Austin

By ,
today at 12:42 PM
Published 12:48 PM

(NBC) - Pro-Palestinian protests continue Thursday at the University of Texas (UT) Austin.

Pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses are growing from coast to coast.

Hundreds of students gathered for a second day of protests at the University of Texas in Austin..

Under the university's clock tower, energetic chants in unison demanding an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

A more peaceful protest so far Thursday than on Wednesday when police in riot gear arrested more than 50 people prompting some faculty members to issue a statement saying they would not report to work today.

It's still unclear how many of those arrests were students and how many were from the community.

Protest organizers with the Palestinian solidarity committee are calling for the resignation of UT's President Jay Hartzell as well as for the university to financially divest from Israeli interests.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content