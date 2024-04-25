Protests continue at University of Texas in Austin

(NBC) - Pro-Palestinian protests continue Thursday at the University of Texas (UT) Austin.

Pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses are growing from coast to coast.

Hundreds of students gathered for a second day of protests at the University of Texas in Austin..

Under the university's clock tower, energetic chants in unison demanding an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

A more peaceful protest so far Thursday than on Wednesday when police in riot gear arrested more than 50 people prompting some faculty members to issue a statement saying they would not report to work today.

It's still unclear how many of those arrests were students and how many were from the community.

Protest organizers with the Palestinian solidarity committee are calling for the resignation of UT's President Jay Hartzell as well as for the university to financially divest from Israeli interests.