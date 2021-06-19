Skip to Content
today at 2:03 PM
Gov. Newsom agrees with President Biden’s sentiments on Juneteenth

MGN/OFFICE OF CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR

Reminds Californians of Civil War's goal to attain "absolute equality"

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation Friday declaring June 19, as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance." This follows President Joe Biden signing an act Thursday afternoon proclaiming Juneteenth as a National Independence Day.

In a letter urging all Californians "to reflect on the ongoing cause of freedom for Black Americans," Gov. Newsom reminded us of General Gordon Granger's announcement for "absolute equality" 156 years ago on June 19. The governor deems that vision "remains far from complete."

According to his proclamation, the pandemic only multiplied already existing inequalities faced by communities of color. The Juneteenth flag, which was ceremoniously raised over the California State Capitol, will be lit in the "pan-African colors of red, black and green." These colors represent enslaved Africans sent to the New World against their will.

Before officially proclaiming the day, Gov. Newsom expressed, "As we honor Juneteenth, let us all redouble our commitment to use our power to stamp out racism in our communities and institutions and help secure freedom for all."

Caleb Fernandez

