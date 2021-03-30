Yuma Art Center says ‘show must go on’

News

After last year's cancellation the Yuma Art Center plans on hosting their annual Children's Art Festival

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As cases of infections began to climb the number of events being canceled also began to rise. Among them was the annual Children's Art Festival.

But, after careful consideration between community leaders and staff at the Yuma Art Center the event is set to move forward. On Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10 a.m until noon the 28th Annual Children's Festival will take place.

Now, unlike in year's past where Main Street was blocked off to allow thousands of children and their imaginations to run free, this year will be a little different. The biggest change will be the venue, this year it will take place at Gateway Park (1st Street & Gila Street) and it will be a drive-thru.

In total the Yuma Art Center will be giving out 500 supply kits to area children. Please note that the child must be present to receive a kit.

After the Children's Art Festival at 2 p.m., the Art Center will be airing their Virtual Art Celebration on their Facebook page. The video presentation will show a variety of art forms including painting, musical, and dance.

Then on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the Yuma Art Center will unveil their Student and Teacher exhibit. Art lovers can get an up close look at artwork completed by local students and their teachers.