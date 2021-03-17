IRS Delays Tax Filing Deadline

News

You may get an extra month to pay your dues to Uncle Sam this year

(CNN, KYMA) - The Internal Revenue Service plans to delay the tax filing deadline until mid-may, according to an official with the IRS.

The government wants to give Americans more time because the pandemic could have made taxes more complicated for some.

The IRS is still processing millions of 20-20 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks and dealing with new unemployment benefits and expanded child tax credits.

Keep in mind, even if the IRS gives you more time, state taxes in most cases are still due by April 15, 2021.

Hawaii, Delaware, Iowa, Virginia, Louisiana, and Maryland have extended the deadline for state taxes.