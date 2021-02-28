Foundation for Education coordinates 1st Annual Golf Fundraiser

News

Efforts made to increase college access for Imperial County’s most vulnerable students

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Office of Education's Foundation for Education plans to host its 1st Annual Golf Fundraiser in the vicinity of the Del Rio Country Club on Saturday, March 6, starting at 8 a.m.

The Foundation believes that every student deserves a well-rounded education complete with access to art and innovative programs.

It also recognizes that both students and families likely need additional support this year as they recover from the academic, social and emotional impacts 2020 may have had on them.

Outdoor physical activities are absolutely beneficial for the mental and physical wellbeing of participants. As COVID-19 guidelines become less restrictive in the community, golfing has been touted "a great way to safely engage."

Foundation for Education is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization which raises funds to enrich the educational experience of Imperial County students. It provides funding for student and teacher scholarships, countywide events, innovative projects and other major initiatives.

The Foundation focuses on the development and support of the “whole child,” with an emphasis on at-risk youth and students with special needs.

Team registrations have sold out, but community members may still become a sponsor of this event by supporting the scholarship initiative.