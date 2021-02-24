New task force created to combat domestic violence in South County

News

Victim advocacy groups, non-profits, and South County's judicial system are working together to aid victims

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest report out of Yuma's South County shows a dramatic drop in reported cases of domestic violence. But, victim advocates don't see the drop as a positive one.

According to Yuma County Justice Juan Manuel Guerrero, he feels strongly that violence has not dropped, but, that victims are too afraid to report the violence. Judge Guerrero along with local victim advocates and non-profits have joined together to help educate the public.

Victim Advocacy groups Amberly's Place and SafeHouse have joined The Regional Center for Border Health, Catholic Community Services, Community Legal Services, the City of Somerton, and Yuma County to create the Somerton Domestic Violence Task Force.

Their first order of business is to hold a Domestic Violence Forum in an effort to educate the public about how to identify domestic violence and what services are available to victims. On March 8, 2021, the task force will host the forum on its Facebook page.

The Spanish forum is set to start at 10 a.m, as for the English forum that is set to start at 1 p.m.