Yuma will finally get electric scooter rentals

News

What to know before you ride

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yumans, you will now have the chance to rent a scooter in the area.

The city of Yuma says over the past years, the interest in riding electric scooters has grown. Rentable electric scooters will arrive in Yuma in late February or early March.

In the meantime, here's what you need to know before riding:

Who can Ride?

City of Yuma says anyone 18 years of age or older.

Where to Ride?

Electric scooters will be available in northern Yuma sections, including downtown, Interstate 8 to Avenue B, from the Colorado River to 8th Street.

Scooters are allowed on sidewalks, streets, where the speed limit is not greater than 35 mph. If riding on a sidewalk, riders should ride to the right, share the area with others, and always yield to pedestrians.

Scooters will not be allowed in any area marked as a “No Ride” zone.

When entering a “No Ride” zone, riders should get off and walk their scooter through those areas.

Where to Park?

Scooters should be parked on a sidewalk parallel to the street. Keeping the walkway clear for others. Scooters cannot be parked on private property.

Safety

If you're riding a scooter at night, you must have the proper safety equipment. The city of Yuma reminds the community. It's illegal to ride while under the influence of any substance as defined by Arizona law.