Local Links: Serving a community in need

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission helps the homeless, families, and individuals seeking help to better themselves.

When the pandemic hit, the non-profit organization felt the effects as it saw a decline in people seeking help and donations of necessities.

There have been some changes around Crossroads Mission to ensure the safety of those staying there.

When someone first joins, a rapid COVID-19 test is administered, and the person must stay in one of the isolation rooms until they get a negative test.

Masks must be worn at all times by everyone in the building.

Even the way food is distributed to the 450 residents has changed to ensure safety. Each meal is now packaged separately and no longer served in a community dining setting.

Barbara Rochester, Crossroads Mission's Community Affairs Director, said they spend thousands of dollars a month to keep up with state cleaning regulations.

With fundraisers happening less the past year, and donations being down the need is now more than ever for this population.

Crossroads Mission has applied for grants to cover the cleaning supplies, however it's things like the styrofoam containers and hygiene products they need cash assistance for.

During the Early Edition find out how Crossroads Mission has powered through the pandemic to continue helping those most vulnerable.