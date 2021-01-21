IID: Payment plan to start Feb. 17 for customers with past due balances

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting February, Imperial Irrigation District (IID) customers with past due balances will be automatically enrolled in a payment plan to avoid disconnection for non-payment.

IID says since the start of the pandemic, the district has voluntarily suspended utility disconnections for nonpayment. However, IID's customers' past due balances have grown to over $11.3 million.

IID says that’s about four times the average outstanding customer debt and a not sustainable rate for the public utility.

As of Tuesday, the IID Board of Directors approved implementing a payment plan for those who have fallen behind on their bills.

“Our goal is to continue to assist our customers, to keep the lights on in these difficult and unprecedented times, while also protecting the financial health of the district so that IID can continue to be able to provide essential services,” said Henry Martinez, general manager. “Today’s action, while compassionate and understanding, helps both our customers and the district get back on track.”

The new plan starts February 17, 2021, and customers with a past due balance of $50 or more will be enrolled in an 8 or 12-month payment plan for utility debt accrued through December 31, 2020.

For more information, click here.