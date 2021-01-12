Web Extra: Full interview with Rep. Raul Grijalva on what lies ahead for Democrats on Capitol Hill

News

News 11's Adonis Albright has a one-on-one with the Congressman about last week's historic events



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva (R - Ariz.) is speaking out about last week's siege on the nation's historic Capitol building. The Representative said he was on the House floor the moment the breached happened, and was swiftly evacuated moments later.

Rep. Grijalva is also taking issue with his Republican colleagues, Reps. Paul Gosar (R - Ariz.) and Andy Biggs (R - Ariz.) for their role in inciting the violence that took place on Wednesday, January 6. He wants them to be held accountable for their actions, and their lack of condemnation in the wake of last week's events.

Now that both chambers of Congress as well as the White House are controlled by Democrats, Rep. Grijalva is looking ahead to the priorities that matter most to the people of Arizona and to the nation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.