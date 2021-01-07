Mark Zuckerberg: Trump banned from Facebook for remainder of his term

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg bans President Donald Trump from its network and Instagram until Biden's inauguration.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg says, “His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world,” Zuckerberg wrote. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

As for Twitter, where Trump usually is active, it has not banned Trump’s entire account but removed the tweets where he addressed his violent supporters on Wednesday evening.