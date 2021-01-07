Local animal advocates want residents to ‘see something, say something’

News

Yuma Animal Protection and Reporting assists local agencies in protecting animals from abuse

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unlike crimes against people, crimes against animals aren't compiled. So, there's no telling if animal abuse is on the rise, or on the decline.

But, animal advocates like the ones in the Yuma Animal Protection and Reporting group say one case is too many. Members of YAPAR have taken it upon themselves to be a point-of-contact when someone suspects animal abuse.

In most cases they respond to missing pets and use their social media network to create a net to find them. But, they will respond to reports of animal abuse.

When it comes to animal abuse, neglect and abandonment top the list. Just like in any criminal case the accusation has to be proven. YAPAR advocates receive reports of abuse and gather evidence and then turn that evidence over to local authorities.

"If you don't have proof of what's going on, that an animal has no water, no food, no shade, no protection from the elements then you can't say that, that's what's happening." said by Laura Maas, secretary for Yuma Animal Protection and Reporting.

Maas adds that studies have shown that people suspected of animal abuse have escalated to crimes against other people. If you suspect someone of abusing animals you can visit their Facebook page.

YAPAR is a non-profit and donations are accepted, if you'd like to make a donation you can send checks to YAPAR 2554 W. 16th Street #484, Yuma, Az 85364.