Imperial County reacts to Gov. Newsom recall campaign

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new campaign is asking for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California), already receiving more than 100,000 signatures, 4,000 of them from Imperial County.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R-California) wrote a tweet announcing he was running for Governor while encouraging people to sign the "Recall" petition.

Gov. Newsom has received criticism for over-extensions of the stay-at-home order, and his admission last month that he dined at an opulent restaurant in Napa Valley while telling state residents to avoid social gatherings and to stay home.

