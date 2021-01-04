Skip to Content
Imperial County reacts to Gov. Newsom recall campaign

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new campaign is asking for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California), already receiving more than 100,000 signatures, 4,000 of them from Imperial County.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R-California) wrote a tweet announcing he was running for Governor while encouraging people to sign the "Recall" petition.

Gov. Newsom has received criticism for over-extensions of the stay-at-home order, and his admission last month that he dined at an opulent restaurant in Napa Valley while telling state residents to avoid social gatherings and to stay home.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 P.M., News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to members of the community about their thought on the Recall Newsom action.

Gianella Ghiglino

