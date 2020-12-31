Fire experts want those looking to bring in the New Years with a fire to be safe

News

Mike Erfert with the Yuma Fire Department warns those looking to stay warm, to stay alert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With temperatures dropping and many taking the festivities outside, some may choose to start a fire to stay warm.

Fire pits, bonfires, and campfire rings are great sources of warmth but can be dangerous.

Mike Erfert with the Yuma Fire Department wants people to be aware of their surroundings and watch out for their guests. First and foremost, he says if you need an accelerant, do not use gasoline. Erfert says that gasoline will lead to an explosion, and instead, the lighter fluid should be used and only used to start the fire.

Erfert says that the fire should never be left unattended and that children should not be allowed near it.

"It depends on how they're used and where they're used. With any fire pit or campfire, make sure that you've got nothing in the combustible area that can start a fire. Make sure you got it clear away from dried grass and other debris." said Mike Erfert with the Yuma Fire Department.