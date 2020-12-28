Police ask the public to report any celebratory gunfire

News

The San Luis Police Department wants to hear about residents discharging their weapons on New Year's Eve

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a problem that law enforcement faces each holiday in the United States. People mixing alcohol and firearms, resulting in celebratory gunfire.

Some see that act as a tradition, recklessly firing rounds into the air with no concern of where they land. In 1999, a stray bullet struck Shannon Smith a 14-year old girl who was standing in the backyard of her Phoenix home.

From her death came Shannon's Law which makes celebratory gunfire a felony in the state of Arizona. If the suspect's weapon is linked to property damage, injuries or deaths resulting for their actions the punishment can be more severe.

Lieutenant Marco Santana with the San Luis Police Department warns residents that if they hear anything that resembles gunfire to get indoors. Although, some rounds have been known to go through rooftops, it safer than being in the open.

"You can call 9-1-1, you can call the police department directly. Again, firing weapons up in the air, there's Shannon's Law that is part of the State of Arizona. You're not allowed to be shooting any weapon in the air. Again, that bullet that goes up, it's going to come down and it could kill someone." said by Lt. Marco Santana with the San Luis Police Department