Crash at San Ysidro Port of Entry kills driver, pedestrian

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is dead after attempting to speed through a closed lane at the San Ysidro Port of Entry before striking two pedestrians and crashing into a metal barrier.

NBC San Diego reports the incident happened Tuesday.

It says the 27-year-old driver from Santa Ana attempted to speed across the border by driving through a closed lane from Tijuana. As the driver sped, he struck a 49-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, both of whom were on foot.

Both pedestrians were taken to nearby medical centers but the woman died of her injuries.

As for the 70-year-old man, he suffered bruises and scratches, he was released the same day.

Police say it's still unclear why the driver sped through the port of entry's traffic lanes.

The investigation is ongoing.