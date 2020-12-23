BP: Yuma man caught smuggling more than $70K worth of fentanyl

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint seized more than $71,000 worth of fentanyl.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say agents arrested a 27-year-old man from Yuma after attempting to smuggle blue pills in a car.

Last Sunday, agents say a canine alerted to a Chevy Malibu sedan with three men. A search of the vehicle led agents to find four packages of pills.

Agents say the passenger that attempted to smuggle the pills, had a warrant for his arrest. As for the other two men, they said they were unaware of the drugs and were released.

The pills weighed nearly five pounds and have a value of $71, 680.

The 27-year-old was turned over to the Department of Public Safety for the outstanding warrant.