Where to recycle your tree after the holidays in Yuma

Give your tree another life

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After the holidays, don't throw your tree away! This year, the City of Yuma is offering a new drop-off site for recycling your tree.

This year, the recycling location will move to the lot northwest of the Yuma Civic Center, behind the Desert sun Tennis Courts.

The city of Yuma says you can start dropping off your tree starting December 28, 2020, through January 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Except for New Year's Day.

All city officials ask of you to remove all lights, ornaments, and tinsel before dropping the tree off as the natural tree's material will be chipped and reused.

If you miss the deadline to drop off your tree, no worries! You have until January 31st to drop it off at the Yuma County's North Gila Transfer Site located at Avenue 7E at County 5th Street weekdays only.

As a reminder, artificial trees will not be accepted.

For more information on the City's Christmas tree recycling program, call 928-373-4504.