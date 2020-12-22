Biden expected to nominate Dr. Miguel Cardona as education secretary

News

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Dr. Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of education, as his pick for education secretary, multiple sources told NBC News on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the choice cautioned that no offer had been made yet.

If he's confirmed by the Senate, Cardona would oversee getting the majority of the nation’s students back into schools — something Biden has pledged to do within his first 100 days. Many students across the country have had to receive their education virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

During his campaign, Biden said he would choose someone who taught in public schools for education secretary. Cardona began his career as an elementary school teacher in Connecticut and then served as a school principal for 10 years.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont appointed Cardona as the state’s education commissioner in August 2019.

Cardona, who is Puerto Rican, would further diversify Biden’s Cabinet. The president-elect could make the announcement as early as this week. CNN first reported the development.

Later Tuesday, Biden will deliver remarks ahead of the Christmas holiday and is expected to take questions from reporters.

Biden is scheduled to hold the event around 2:30 p.m. ET. The last time Biden took questions from the press in a formal setting was Dec. 4. He will also receive the president’s daily intelligence brief and meet with transition advisers.