Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:27 pm

Kofa HS student selected to serve on Arizona Youth Arts Council

Untitled design (3)
YUHSD

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Kofa High School student is selected to represent the southwestern region on the Arizona Youth Art Council.

Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) says Marilyn Garcia Chavez is an Advanced Placement Studio Art student and member of the Kofa Art Club.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with these exceptional young people,” said Elisa Radcliffe, Arts Learning Manager at the Arizona Commission on the Arts. “Each brings to the table incredible passion, creativity, and lived experience. Their wisdom and insights will be invaluable as we seek to enhance and expand our service to young Arizonans.”

The program is part of the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

YUHSD says one student is selected every year to represent each region.

Education / Yuma County

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content