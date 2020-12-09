Sinema, Kelly: ADHS to receive $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds

News

Senator Kyrsten Sinema urged the President to issue a Major Disaster Declaration in Arizona to access more public safety resources

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced Wednesday that $13 million in federal COVID relief funds would be given to the Arizona Department of Health Services to reimburse the state for COVID-19 supplies.

Sen. Sinema's office said the reimbursement could be used for the purchase of gowns, coveralls, disposable thermometers, gloves, and N95 masks.

“Today’s funding will help shore up budgets in Arizona and continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect frontline health workers caring for Arizona families during the pandemic,” said Sinema.

“These funds are important to ensure Arizona can continue getting our health care workers the protective equipment they need to safely treat patients as we face a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. To slow that rise all Arizonans should follow public health guidance including wearing masks and social distancing,” said Kelly.