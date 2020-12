News

Police say Samuel Palacio is 15 years old

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department is seeking the community's help in locating Samuel Palacio from San Luis, Ariz.

SLPD says Palacios has been missing since Tuesday.

He is 5'10 tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have more information on Palacios whereabouts, call SLPD at 928-341-2420.