Kofa High School teacher named teacher of the year

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Education Foundation of Yuma County names Kofa High School teacher Jayden Gubbels as the teacher of the year.

Gubbels, who has been teaching at Kofa for three years as an English teacher, describes herself as "quirky and passionate."

She began her career at a small school in the Midwest.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) says when asked about Gubbels's decision to pursue a career in teaching, she says, "Kids need someone with passion who wants to be there."

Gubbels adds that she wants her students to know every day that they are seen and heard and that their feelings are valid to keep providing them with a more positive experience.

The awards were presented on November 17.

YUHSD said the County Teacher of the Year awards are hosted annually by the Education Foundation of Yuma.

Kofa culinary teacher Christie Nicholson was the 2019 award winner.