Arizona Western College to offer cloud computing courses

News 11's Adonis Albright takes a look at how this could bring in multiple high-paying entry-level jobs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College recently announced it will be offering cloud computing courses for the Spring 2021 semester. Students will be able to earn two different certifications that will prepare them for an entry-level position that is in high demand across Arizona.

AWC is partnering with Amazon as part of a statewide commitment by the Arizona Commerce Authority to train and certify 5,000 students in cloud computing careers by June 2022.

“We were excited to partner with Amazon, an industry leader, to meet the exact employment specifications of employers here in Yuma County and really throughout Arizona", said Dr. Daniel Corr, the president of AWC.

If you're unfamiliar with the concept of cloud services, just think of it like this: in lieu of a traditional thumb drive that stores all your valuable files, these files are instead uploaded to the web and stored into one comprehensive online vault. In addition, files of your choosing can be shared with other people more easily.

More than 95,000 jobs across Arizona are requesting this particular skillset being offered by the college, something that might appeal to those who may be seeking a career in technology.

Three staff members are currently being trained to teach cloud computing certification courses, and the classes will be offered through the AWC Downtown Center Continuing Education department.

Reetika Dhawan, the Associate Vice President for Workforce Development and Career and Technical Education at AWC, said if cloud computing sounds like an daunting challenge, to not be intimidated - especially for the younger generations.

"We start with the foundation course, this is very basic. They will love it. If they love turning on their computer, Facebook and Instagram every day, this is something for them."

To learn more about the courses and how you can register for them, click here.