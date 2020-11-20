AWC to offer Amazon Web Services certifications in Spring 2021

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) will start offering Amazon Web Services certifications beginning Spring 2021.

AWC says this is a new opportunity by the Arizona Commerce Authority for students to increase access to cloud computing education in public schools and higher education institutions across Arizona.

It aims to train and certify 5,000 students for entry level cloud computing careers by June 2022.

Through AWS Academy, schools will be provided with free computing curriculum to prepare students for certifications.

“These are stackable mini-certificates. With only two credits of work, it gets our high school students into cloud foundation courses, and with an additional three credits they get into cloud architecture, which is just a rare opportunity,” said Reetika Dhawan, Associate Vice President for Workforce Development and Career and Technical Education at AWC.

Dhawan adds, “These certifications will help prepare our students for jobs that are in high demand. There are currently more than 1.5 million job openings across the country in cloud foundation-related fields.”