Tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree

News

The tiny owl was named "Rockefeller"

(KYMA, KECY) - A worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree found a tiny owl among the massive branches.

The owl was named "Rockefeller" after it was found dehydrated and hungry on Monday.

The owl is now in good condition.

USA Today reports it is an adult male Saw-whet owl, one of the tiniest owls.

Sources say the tree a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, New York, to the central part of the state.

The tree is put in place and then decorated over some weeks before being lit for the public in early December.