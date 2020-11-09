News 11 Exclusive: The loved ones lost to COVID-19

News

This week News 11 honors and remembers local victims of coronavirus - Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rudy Espinoza was a familiar face around town. As a DJ, he knew how to turn it up, turn it out, and get a crowd going. But the party stopped, when Rudy contracted coronavirus.

His wife, Patsy, told News 11's Crystal Jimenez, Rudy was her everything. The two were inseparable. She spent every weekend beside him at gigs, most recently at the Q Casino and Resort in Winterhaven.

Patsy said Rudy had a gift with music, where he could read the crowd and always get them going. His passion for music emerged when he was just a child. It even led him to love. He and Patsy met at an event in 2003 while he was spinning records.

She recalled arriving home to find him waiting outside for her. Now, she said, she comes home to an empty house. Luckily, she still has his music to fill the void.

