Published 12:31 pm

YUHSD: Winter sports practice begins November 9

YUHSD says it begins the season with a modified practice schedule.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) winter athletic programs begin its 2020-2021 season with modifications, starting Monday, November 9, 2020.

YUHSD says the practices will follow social distancing with an emphasis on conditioning and restrictions on shared equipment.

During in-person practice and workouts, the following measures in place will be enforced.

  • All athletes and coaches must be symptom-free to participate. Daily attendance and symptom checks must be conducted and documented.
  • Athletes must use their own equipment; no shared equipment unless it is properly disinfected between uses.
  • Athletes must maintain 6 feet of social distance from all individuals, including coaches and teammates.  
  • Coaches must wear masks at all times, while athletes must wear a mask at times they are not engaged in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.
  • Non-essential visitors, including parents, are not permitted at practice.
