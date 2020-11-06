YUHSD: Winter sports practice begins November 9

News

YUHSD says it begins the season with a modified practice schedule.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) winter athletic programs begin its 2020-2021 season with modifications, starting Monday, November 9, 2020.

YUHSD says the practices will follow social distancing with an emphasis on conditioning and restrictions on shared equipment.

During in-person practice and workouts, the following measures in place will be enforced.