YUHSD names principal for new Somerton High School

San Luis High School Principal Lucky Arvizo is named the new Somerton High School principal.

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School Governing Board appoints Lucky Arvizo as the new principal for the new Somerton High School.

The decision came after a unanimous vote on Wednesday through the recommendation of Superintendent Gina Thompson.

“Building a school from the ground up is an incredible opportunity, but it’s also an incredible amount of work and learning,” Thompson said. “I didn’t build from the ground up, but was part of a massive reconstruction of Kofa and the lessons that I learned and the relationships I built have continued to be things that I value, but also helped me in informing future work. I know that Mr. Arvizo will take part in that as well.

SLHS Principal Robert Jankowski

Arvizo will remain as Co-Principal at San Luis (SLHS) alongside Robert Jankowski, who will share principal duties with Arvizo until the new Somerton campus is further along in its development.

“As a co-principal, I’ve still got Mr. Arvizo for another year or two, so I can continue to rely on him and continue learning from him and grow my leadership skills around his. I’ve really always focused on a student-centered mindset, so what’s the best decision with the students in mind. And plan to continue to lead that way.” Robert Jankowski

“It’s a great honor,” Arvizo said. “It’s a great opportunity. I’m excited, not only personally, but for the Somerton community. [The new high school] is obviously something they’ve been waiting for and they deserve it. I feel honored to be a part of it. I do have a lot of roots in Somerton. Actually, my dad was born and raised in Somerton, Arizona, and my grandfather, amongst other things in the 40s and 50s, he was kind of like the police or sheriff there.”

Arvizo is a graduate of Yuma High School and has spent time teaching, coaching, and serving in Cibola High School administration.

He has been the principal at SLHS since January 2019, helping lead the school to one of the state’s best college-going rates.