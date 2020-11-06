Nevada becomes first state to constitutionally protect same-sex marriage

News

RENO, Nev. (KYMA, KECY) - Nevada voters celebrate after agreeing to make it the first state in the nation to protect same-sex marriage in its constitution.

On Tuesday, nearly two-thirds of Nevada said the state’s constitution should be amended to remove a provision stating marriage is only between a man and a woman, USA Today reported.

Sources say Nevada is one of 30 states in the constitution that defined marriage strictly between a man and a woman. However, in 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled bans on same-sex marriages are unconstitutional.

The federal law trumps state law, rendering Nevada’s ban unenforceable.

USA Today says with the constitutional amendment, if the federal Supreme Court ever reverses its decision on gay marriage, Nevada will protect marriages in the state.