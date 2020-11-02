Sunrise Elementary School receives $5,000 grant from APS program

News

APS Supply My Class program ensures Arizona teachers have the resources for their learning environment.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunrise Elementary School is one of 45 schools in Arizona to receive $5,000 from a new program through Arizona Public Service (APS).

Supply My School has awarded $225,000 in unrestricted grants to 45 schools in Arizona.

The APS Community Affairs Manager, Regina Twomey, said the funds were awarded to schools based on its needs.

Twomey said, "to meet their most pressing needs, from technology for students to teacher training to classroom supplies."

This is the first year APS awards fund through the school program.



The principal of Sunrise Elementary, Suzzette Whelchel stated, “Our Sunrise staff and families are very grateful for the generous donation received from the APS Foundation. This wonderful donation will contribute to the continued progress of our students’ academic, social, and emotional development. We are truly humbled to be chosen for this award! Thank you to APS for your support!”