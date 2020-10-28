Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:48 pm

Election Countdown: 6 days

Election Countdown - 6 days
MGN

What you need to know ahead of the November 3rd General Election

Early Voting

Arizona Early Voting
1,882, 257 ballots returned
99% by mail
3,255,047 mail-in ballots requested (+40% over 2016)
*As of October 28, 2020

California Early Voting
20,485,275 ballots sent to registered voters
7,349,126 ballots cast
79% returned by mail
21% in-person
*As of October 28, 2020

Yuma County Early Voting
42,263 early ballots cast
38,663 mail-in
3,600 in-person
*As of October 28, 2020

Imperial County Early Voting
16,666 early ballots processed
85,209 active registered voters
*As of October 28, 2020

Approaching Deadlines

October 30, 2020 - last day of early voting in Arizona

Find your ballot - California

Click here to find your ballot in Arizona

Decision 2020 / Local Elections

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content