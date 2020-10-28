Election Countdown: 6 days

News
What you need to know ahead of the November 3rd General Election
Early Voting
*As of October 28, 2020
|Arizona Early Voting
|1,882, 257 ballots returned
|99% by mail
|3,255,047 mail-in ballots requested (+40% over 2016)
*As of October 28, 2020
|California Early Voting
|20,485,275 ballots sent to registered voters
|7,349,126 ballots cast
|79% returned by mail
|21% in-person
*As of October 28, 2020
|Yuma County Early Voting
|42,263 early ballots cast
|38,663 mail-in
|3,600 in-person
*As of October 28, 2020
|Imperial County Early Voting
|16,666 early ballots processed
|85,209 active registered voters
Approaching Deadlines
October 30, 2020 - last day of early voting in Arizona
Find your ballot - California
Decision 2020 / Local Elections
Comments