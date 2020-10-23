Bikers raise funds for Yuma cancer center

News

Harley Owners Group of Yuma hosts its 11th annual event this Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday October 24, 2020, the local chapter of the Harley Owners Group will hold their annual fundraiser to help the raise funds for the Yuma Cancer Resource Center. On Saturday, participants are asked to meet at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson at 2550 E. Gild Ridge Road between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cost to register is $15.

Local HOG Director Reynold Jerome says that although the event is traditionally a motorcycle event everyone is invited regardless of what they ride or drive. Jerome says that it's vital that we all work together to help the cancer center "They need the funds, we have to help families that are fighting this disease. And, if we can do our part as a community to support these volunteers at the Yuma Cancer Resource Center it benefits our community. Because it's our community that is being treated by them."