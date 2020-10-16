Border restrictions extended through November

News

Crossings to remain limited to essential travel

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's government confirmed Friday afternoon it will extend a ban on non-essential border crossings.

Only essential travel into, and out of, the U.S. will be allowed at all land ports through November 21st. In addition, only legal residents and U.S. citizens will be allowed to cross.

The restrictions have been in place since March. They're designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.