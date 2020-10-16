Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:02 pm

Border restrictions extended through November

San Luis Port of Entry
Border crossings at SL Port of Entry.

Crossings to remain limited to essential travel

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's government confirmed Friday afternoon it will extend a ban on non-essential border crossings.

Only essential travel into, and out of, the U.S. will be allowed at all land ports through November 21st. In addition, only legal residents and U.S. citizens will be allowed to cross.

The restrictions have been in place since March. They're designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Immigration / Mexico / Top Stories

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content