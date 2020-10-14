‘Leave A Legacy’: New Lakers Championship Mural Features Kobe Bryant

News

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - Just days after the Lakers took home their 17th NBA Championship win, the high that Lakers fans are still chasing after the massive win can be continued by visiting a new mural in Mid-City.

The public artwork is displayed with a smiling Kobe Bryant sitting at the top while holding the championship trophy while overlooking the 18 championship-winning players, including stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Behind the team you can see messages in the background as well as a massive crowd holding signs that read: "Black Lives Matter", "Education is Power", "Fight COVID" and "Justice Now".

The mural is a a definite sign of the times as it is titled, "Leave a Legacy."