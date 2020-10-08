Police see a rise in violent crimes in Mexicali

News

Police say murders keep increasing in Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Crime rates have increased in Mexicali after the mobility recently changed.

Since the traffic light recently changed to 'orange alert,' police say this crime incidents continue to rise everyday.

The Mexicali Police Chief, Alejandro Lora, says during the pandemic, emergency services reported 700 calls daily in which reduced crimes by 50 percent.

Lora says in comparison to the past administration, his team has reduced crimes to 13 percent. However, he says that contrary to high-impact crimes such as homicides, the trend has increased.

The chief says the recent murders in Mexicali continue to spike the numbers up.