today at 9:42 am
Published 8:39 am

Lawmakers react to Trump testing positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday night himself, and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY) - Lawmakers react to the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Related: President and First Lady test positive for coronavirus

The news comes just hours after White House Counselor Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Hicks traveled with the President earlier this week. She also shared a flight with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also a top White House advisor.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted Friday morning wishing the president and the first lady well.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted prayers for a full recovery.

