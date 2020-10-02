Lawmakers react to Trump testing positive for COVID-19

News

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday night himself, and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY) - Lawmakers react to the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

The news comes just hours after White House Counselor Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Hicks traveled with the President earlier this week. She also shared a flight with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also a top White House advisor.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted Friday morning wishing the president and the first lady well.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted prayers for a full recovery.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

ALABAMA

I am praying for a full and swift recovery for our terrific @POTUS & @FLOTUS. Alabama stands with you, Mr. President, and we appreciate your steadfast leadership. We are stronger together, and we WILL get through this. #alpolitics https://t.co/cTvpGDPM6d — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 2, 2020

ARIZONA

Praying for a swift recovery for the President and First Lady. https://t.co/Bd2HZ7IQDK — Martha McSally for U.S. Senate (@MarthaMcSally) October 2, 2020

Sending thoughts and prayers to our President @realDonaldTrump and our beloved @FLOTUS, whom I have no doubt are facing this with faith and courage. Praying for a speedy recovery. America is with you! https://t.co/HPl9DnWuyN — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 2, 2020

ARKANSAS

Susan and I are praying for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Everyone around POTUS is tested every day so this is another personal reminder of the serious threat of the virus. We hope both the President and First Lady make a speedy recovery. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 2, 2020

CALIFORNIA

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

COLORADO

Warm wishes for a successful and complete recovery from COVID to @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS, and all those across the world who have the virus — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) October 2, 2020

CONNECTICUT

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the President and First Lady, who have tested positive for COVID. Another reminder that this is a highly contagious virus and we must not let our guard down. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2020

FLORIDA

Ann and I send our well wishes and prayers to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS during this time and hope for a speedy and safe recovery. https://t.co/ZabWFZrsph — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 2, 2020

GEORGIA

.@GAFirstLady, the girls, and I wish President Trump and the First Lady a quick recovery. Our prayers are with them and their family! https://t.co/w2QaAx3ymV — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 2, 2020

HAWAII

My husband Abraham and I offer our best wishes and aloha to President @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS and praying for their speedy recovery. We also send our best wishes to Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron during this difficult time. #TrumpHasCovid — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 2, 2020

IDAHO

We’re all hoping for a speedy recovery Mr. President. https://t.co/ADdmjXjMZE — Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) October 2, 2020

ILLINOIS

I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. https://t.co/LQBBHS93vx — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 2, 2020

INDIANA

IOWA

Daily 🙏 always for POTUS & FLOTUS and now 🙏 they defeat COVID and emerge stronger @RealDonaldTrump — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) October 2, 2020

KANSAS

Franki and I wish the President and First Lady a quick and full recovery. https://t.co/MxmsCwKD1R — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) October 2, 2020

KENTUCKY

Waking up to the news the President & First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is real and can impact anyone. Wear your mask, social distance and follow the guidelines. To the President, First Lady & everyone facing this virus - we hope for a quick recovery. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 2, 2020

LOUSIANA

I wish @POTUS and the First Lady a swift recovery. I hope all Louisianans will join me and Donna in prayer for their health. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 2, 2020

MARYLAND

Yumi and I are wishing President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and our prayers are with them both. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 2, 2020

MASSACHUSETTS

A COVID-19 diagnosis is an awful thing that far too many Americans have had to confront—including 200,000 who have tragically died. I wish the first family a quick recovery. I’m praying for our country. Please, please, please wear a mask, keep your distance & stay safe America. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) October 2, 2020

MICHIGAN

I am wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 2, 2020

MINNESOTA

Archie and I join Minnesotans in wishing Donald and Melania Trump a speedy recovery.



This pandemic is serious and it affects all of us. Wear a mask and social distance. We all can help stop the spread. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) October 2, 2020

MISSISSIPPI

Gayle and I are praying for the President and the First Lady. We hope they continue to feel well and recover quickly. https://t.co/MNA0IfRXY6 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) October 2, 2020

MISSOURI

Teresa and I join Missourians and the nation in wishing President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania well as they navigate COVID-19 recovery.



Our prayers are with them always. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 2, 2020

NEBRASKA

Praying for a swift recovery for President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS and for everyone battling #coronavirus right now. https://t.co/VPyOGxr2tj — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) October 2, 2020

NEVADA

First Lady of Nevada Kathy and I wish @realdonaldtrump and @flotus a speedy recovery after their #COVID19 diagnosis. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 2, 2020

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Valerie and I are wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. We join the people of New Hampshire in praying for their health in this difficult time. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 2, 2020

NEW JERSEY

Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy and complete return to good health. https://t.co/T9uiifbee5 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 2, 2020

NEW YORK

My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery.



This virus is vicious and spreads easily.



Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 2, 2020

NORTH CAROLINA

President @realDonaldTrump is a fighter and I'm praying for a full and speedy recovery for him and @FLOTUS. https://t.co/bdlAJh958M — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 2, 2020

OHIO

Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 2, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA

Sending along best wishes to @realdonaldtrump and @flotus on a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/QMFG8LXjza — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 2, 2020

TEXAS

Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS.



May God’s healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2020

VIRGINIA

Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans—and 450 Virginians—also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday.



This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 2, 2020

WASHINGTON