Baby found dead near dumpster

The newborn was found by a trash dumpster in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Police find a newborn body dead left by a dumpster in Phoenix on Thursday.

Azfamily says police received reports of an injured child to the strip mall in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road just before 1 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the baby next to a trash dumpster behind the mall.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear how the baby ended up in the location or who the parents are. However, detectives are going through surveillance video from nearby places to see if they can find the person that dropped the baby off.

The newborn was found by a woman who runs a martial arts studio nearby.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they can call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish)

