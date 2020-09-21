KYMA wins 7 emmy awards

News

KYMA-TV wins Emmy awards two years in a row

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA won seven Emmy Awards for best evening newscast smaller market category and entertainment news segment category on Saturday.

KYMA newscast took the big win for the coverage on Accusations of Sexual Assault and Mistreatment by Border Patrol Agents: News 11 Early Edition and for Los Tacos Más Ricos Del Mundo.

This year's nominees included: