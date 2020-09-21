KYMA wins 7 emmy awards
KYMA-TV wins Emmy awards two years in a row
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA won seven Emmy Awards for best evening newscast smaller market category and entertainment news segment category on Saturday.
KYMA newscast took the big win for the coverage on Accusations of Sexual Assault and Mistreatment by Border Patrol Agents: News 11 Early Edition and for Los Tacos Más Ricos Del Mundo.
- Ernesto Romero (News Editor)
- Jenny Day (Evening Anchor/Producer)
- Ciara Encinas (Former Reporter)
- Carmen Valencia (Former Reporter)
- Aziza Shuler (Anchor/ Reporter)
- Alexandra Rangel (Reporter)
- Oswaldo Rivas (Telemundo 3 Noticias Anchor/Producer)
This year's nominees included:
- Gabe Salazar (Anchor/Producer)
- Christian Galeno (Anchor/Producer)
- Jackie Lopez (Former Reporter)
Comments